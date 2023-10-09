She was everything Hamas detests. Independent German woman, 30, tattoo artist, in Israel to participate in a music festival in the Gaza Strip. Shani Nicole Louk became famous under the worst circumstances imaginable. After the biggest invasion of Israel in half a century, promoted by the extremist group with the sponsorship of the Iranian regime last Saturday (7), she was one of hundreds of victims among the participants of the “Tribo de Nova”, the “peace music festival ”. In a video that circulated on social media, her body was displayed like a trophy in the back of a pickup truck by the terrorists, her hair with dreadlocks Their discolored bodies were pulled apart, their skin spat on, their clothes torn off, their limbs bent at strange angles.

Shani’s family told the magazine Der Spiegel that he has not heard from her since Saturday morning and that her credit card was used suspiciously. Her mother, Ricarda Louk, published a video on X (Twitter) still expressing hope that her daughter was “unconscious”, rather than dead, and attributing the “kidnapping” to Hamas. She confirms her daughter’s identity, saying that the video showed her “clearly”, with characteristics such as

dreadlocks and the tattoos, although the face is not shown. In the interview, Ricarda said that she still doesn’t want to admit that her daughter is no longer alive.

The festival was held near Kibbutz Urim, one of Israel’s autonomous communities that were famous experiments with socialism. The public was hit by rockets, then the militants opened fire on civilians. There are images and multiple reports of the crowd running through the desert area, jumping over dead bodies along the way.

Shani’s cousin, Tom Weintraub Louk, told the Washington Post that “we still have a little hope. Hamas is responsible for her and others.” The Central European newspaper Visegrad 24 reported that one of the Hamas members present in the pickup appeared to be Mahmoud Abourjila. In addition to the facial similarity, internet users identified a similarity between the clothes worn by the terrorist and those worn by Mahmoud in photos posted on his Google account. The location of the images is within a 15km radius of the place where Shani had her body treated with disrespect. Authorities have not yet confirmed the militant’s identity.

The young German had an Instagram account, @shanukkk, which jumped from 30 thousand to more than 50 thousand followers in 48 hours. The account was locked and clones emerged to pay tribute. Another account with less than two thousand followers shows her creations as a tattoo artist. She drew tattoos in a “tribal” style, animals, mandalas and mythological figures from the East.

Left celebration

In video posted on Sunday by reporter Brendan Gutenschwager, left-wing activists gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate in New York. Applauded, one of them says into a megaphone that “there was some kind of rave or desert party where they were having fun, until the resistance came in electric paragliders and ended up with at least several dozen hipsters.” The audience of protesters vibrates at the comment. “But I’m sure everyone is fine, despite what the newspaper claims New York Post”. A CNN estimated the festival’s death toll at 260.

Reports circulated that the music festival had been held by Brazilians. Brazilian DJ Alok clarified on X, on Saturday, that the event had an Israeli producer. The DJ’s father was “hired to perform at an event that licensed the rights to use the festival’s name” and Alok informed that “he is safe in a bunker awaiting direction to return to Brazil”.

Raziel Tamir, one of those present at the event, told local radio, according to Jerusalem Post, who woke up in his tent at six in the morning on Saturday to the sound of explosions and gunfire. In addition to the paragliders, around 50 terrorists arrived at the scene in vans, wearing uniforms. He witnessed “a large number of bodies and terrorists running and shooting everywhere, throwing grenades and stun bombs at people.” He said he survived with 100 other people because Israeli soldiers acted as a human shield against the continued massacre. “The soldiers protected us with their own bodies, we saw them falling before our eyes.”