Many had assumed she was dead, and there was no shortage of reasons: Hamas guerrillas kidnapped the young German Shani Louk at the ‘Supernova’ peace music festival in Re’im, Israel, and humiliated her a few hours later in the streets of Gaza showing her in the back of a pickup truck face down, half naked and with her legs apparently broken. However, her mother never lost hope that she was unconscious but alive. And, now, she assures that it is so.

In a video that she has sent to German media such as Bild and the ARD network, Ricarda Louk states that she has received confirmation that her daughter is admitted to a hospital in Palestinian territory, although she does not reveal the source of her information. Apparently, a payment was also made with her card near a hospital. “Shani is alive, but she suffers a serious head injury and is in critical condition,” says the parent, who launches a desperate appeal for the authorities to focus on achieving her evacuation. «We demand that the German government act quickly to rescue her from it and not argue about jurisdictions. “Every minute that passes is vital,” she adds.



A woman protests in London with a photo of Shani Louk.



AFP







Louk’s abduction has been one of the most horrifying – it is estimated that there are 130 hostages in the hands of Hamas – and one that has had the greatest impact both among the Israeli population and in the rest of the world. The cruelty demonstrated by the video, in which a child even spits on the young woman’s body, has been condemned even by those who support the Palestinian cause, and Palestinian leaders have already expressed their opposition to the kidnappings of women and children because of the image. that they can create and the adhesions that can subtract from them.