netmarble and the developer Netmarble Nexus have released the first teaser trailer for the game taken from Shangri-La Frontier. In addition to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house did not release further information. At the moment neither a possible release window has been announced, nor the platforms on which the game will be available.

Hoping to have more news on the matter soon, we leave you with the first teaser for the video game dedicated to Shangri-La Frontier. Good vision!

Source: Netmarble, Netmarble Nexus Street Gematsu