China’s largest city was one of the most affected by covid-19 and, consequently, by the restriction measures

Shanghai announced this Sunday (14.Aug.2022) that it would reopen all schools on September 1, after months of closure due to the pandemic. According to Reutersthe city will require all teachers and students to be tested for covid-19 every day.

It will still be required to carry out ahealth self-management” in the 14 days prior to the reopening of schools.

Schools closed in mid-March, before lockdown imposed in April to control Covid-19 outbreak. THE China adopted the policy of “covid zero”which consists of trying to eliminate new outbreaks as soon as they arise.

In March and April, Shanghai, the largest city in the country, was one of the most affected by the coronavirus and, consequently, by the restriction measures. The locality registered a contraction of 13.7% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the 2nd quarter, in the annual comparison.

The China grew only 0.4% in the 2nd quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the country’s government on July 14. The villains of Chinese GDP were the lockdowns to contain Covid-19. In comparison with the previous quarter, the fall was even more accentuated, of 2.6%.

“This year, facing an increasingly complicated and challenging international environment, as well as the multiple and sporadic local outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, economic development has been extremely unusual with significantly increased adverse impacts.”, said the Chinese government in communiqué.