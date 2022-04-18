A group of volunteers organizes in Shanghai to save imprisoned pets whose owners have been isolated in quarantine centers due to covid-19, within the framework of the Chinese policy of zero tolerance for the virus.

When her Covid-19 test came back positive, Sarah Wang, 28, said her first concern was who was going to care for her cat.

China’s “zero covid” policy means that if you contract the virus, you are sent to quarantine centerssometimes for weeks, leaving their pets at the mercy of local authorities.

Aside from fears that the animals may not be fed or be abandoned, a video showing a Shanghai health worker beating a dog to death caused an uproar among residents.

The images created “pure panic”, said Erin Leigh, 33, the main organizer of an emergency rescue service set up to help these pets.

His team has helped hundreds of cats and dogs, but also birds, fish and snakes. The group even found Wang’s feline a temporary home on the other side.

from the city.

After the video, he received a flood of requests from owners “desperate for

save their animals.” Her pet care business morphed into a network of thousands of unpaid volunteers.

“For some pets in the city, it’s a matter of life and death,” explains Leigh.

The relieved financial worker told AFP that her cat “would not have survived the disinfection” of her apartment.

In China, the urgency of local governments to end all cases of covid has made the welfare of animals take a back seat.

In January, Hong Kong euthanized some 2,000 hamsters after one of them tested positive for COVID-19, and last year health workers killed at least three cats and one dog.

“Help is needed”

A part of the group works day and night to register the animals that are in danger, classify them by their location and note the ones that need food most urgently.

Pet ownership has skyrocketed in recent years in China, especially in cosmopolitan centers like Shanghai.

This financial city of 25 million people was at the center of China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since the peak of the first wave of the virus in Wuhan more than two years ago.

Since March, the authorities have imposed a series of restrictions highly criticized by the residents. But as lockdowns tightened and more people had to go to isolation centers, Leigh and her team mobilized online.

A man takes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift health post on a Beijing street.

Once someone is found who can take care of the animal, the challenge is getting them there. Restrictions sometimes prevent easy movement and volunteers have had to travel hours to reach their destination.

One memorable example was when volunteers banded together to bring food to a shuttered pet store that was home to some 50 hungry huskies. Another was when a group of volunteers needed an hour and a half to move a dog from its owner’s apartment to another block just 600 meters away, according to Leigh.

According to volunteers, some security guards are often nervous about transporting sanitized boxes with animals in and out of the complexes

of housing, a key step in the process, as most residents in isolation are unable to leave their apartments.

“Unity is strength. If we continue to work together, even emergencies… can be resolved in a couple of hours,” concludes Ocean Zhang, one of the volunteers.

