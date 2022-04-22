The eastern Chinese city of Shanghai has intensified prevention measures at a time that has been defined by local authorities as a “critical phase” in the fight against the regrowth of omicron that already leaves 36 deaths after the 11 new ones registered this Thursday, local media reported today.

This Thursday, April 21, the city detected 17,629 symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, a figure that represents a decrease of 4.7% compared to the previous day. However, the number of deaths grew compared to the figures of the previous days. The authorities have established that, depending on the level of infections, in some neighborhoods of the city they will increase the isolation of those infected, the limitation of movements where cases are registered and the taking of massive PCR tests, which is, together with the closure of borders. , one of the pillars of the Chinese strategy against the coronavirus.

In addition, the movements of health workers and delivery men between some urbanizations will be limited to minimize infections between different communities, according to local media. Likewise, the tasks of disinfection of public spaces and The placement of sensors and alarms has been ordered on the doors of those infected who receive permission to isolate themselves in their homespicks up the Global Times newspaper.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, sent by the central government to Shanghai, called on local authorities “not to rest” until they trace, isolate and treat all those residents who test positive for covid in this city, which is the largest in China. China with 25 million inhabitants. Likewise, the official urged local authorities so that Shanghai soon reaches the goal of “zero covid in society”, which refers to the absence of new positive cases outside of quarantine centers, hospitals and neighborhoods classified as “high risk”.

Shanghai is one of the most important economic centers in China.

The authorities of the city, which has been partially or totally confined since the end of March, have not yet announced a reopening date: government representatives explained today that the confinement will be lifted in parts as contagions outside the quarantine areas are eliminated. .

Despite the discontent shown by many Shanghai residents on social networks, the authorities explained that the situation “shows a positive trend” and assured that the city will soon return to normal if they adhere to current policies.

The tightening of the measures is aimed at cutting community transmission of the virus “by the beginning of May”, according to public health expert Chen Xi, quoted by the Global Times. Given the intensification of the PCR campaigns, Chen warned of the danger of contagion in the waiting lines that take place before said tests. Some Shanghai residents have assured on social networks that to reduce the risk of infection among neighbors, they have been asked to maintain a safe distance during PCR tests, which in some cases have been carried out door to door.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Shanghai has registered a total of 39,643 symptomatic cases of covid-19 and 43 deaths.

