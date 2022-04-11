In some Chinese cities, local health workers break into people’s houses and kill their pets while the owners are in quarantine, which has caused great outrage on social networks.

A video denouncing a dog killed during a control against the covid, insulting songs against the government and confrontations with the authority, are some of the ways that the inhabitants of Shanghai use to vent their anger against the measures adopted in social networks. China against the virus.

In one case recorded last week, a dog owner named Fu watched through her home security camera as people dressed in hazmat suits entered her home and hit her corgi with iron bars. to kill him, while she was in a quarantine center. She tested negative for the coronavirus.

“The dog ran into another room and was out of sight, but its moans were audible. After a few minutes, the workers took out yellow plastic bags and said they were taking the dog away,” Fu wrote.

The video from his security camera has gone viral on the Chinese social network Weibo, attracting millions of views from netizens who are furious at the way he Dogs and cats have been tortured for fear that the animals could transmit the new coronavirus to humans.

Under immense pressure to keep Covid-19 infections close to zero, local health authorities have been taking extreme measures to prevent local transmissions.

Fu wrote that she was suddenly called into quarantine in the city of Shangrao after contact tracers discovered that she had been in close contact with someone who was later diagnosed with Covid-19.

Massive tests of Covid in China due to the increase in infections.

She was unable to quarantine with her dog, but community workers assured her the corgi would be cared for at her home while she was away.

Shangrao municipal authorities later apologized, saying the workers who killed Fu’s dog had been fired for “harmlessly disposing of a pet dog without fully communicating with the pet’s owner,” according to a statement posted on Internet.

Similarly, in the northern city of Harbin, a woman reported the death of her three cats in September while completing quarantine, also sparking anger on the internet.

In a video, verified by AFP, an official dressed in a protective suit can be seen clubbing a dog to death in the middle of the street.

A local media outlet reported on Thursday that the neighborhood committee had confessed to having eliminated the animal for “fear of infection”, admitting that it was a “thoughtless” act.

The video spread across social media, despite China’s strict internet censorship.

The scene in Shanghai

A couple kiss while waiting for a train at the People's Square station in Shanghai, China.

Shanghai eased restrictions in some neighborhoods of the Chinese metropolis on Monday after protests over the strict rules against covid-19, which led to the confinement of 25 million people.

Authorities announced that they will gradually begin allowing residents in areas with fewer cases to leave their homes, although it was unclear how many people will be able to leave their homes or when.

China – committed to a “Zero covid” strategy – has recorded relatively low mortality rates since the start of the pandemic, but this balance has involved border closures, endless quarantines and massive tests.

Shanghai has been subjected to some of the harshest measures since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019, with a strict lockdown making it difficult to buy food and sending thousands of people to quarantine centers.

However, with the spread of the omicron variant, Shanghai has just exceeded 20,000 cases of covid-19 per day.

The authorities indicated that they will classify the city’s residences into three levels based on the number of infections. The “differentiated prevention and control measures” will reflect the “actual circumstances” on the ground, a Shanghai official, Gu Honghui, said on Monday.

People in “closed control zones” or “controlled management zones” will continue to be confined to their homes or limited to their residences.

For their part, people in residential communities where no cases were registered in the last 14 days will be able to leave their homes.

Control the desire for freedom

People wearing face masks walk along the Lujiazui Pedestrian Bridge near the Pudong Financial Center in Shanghai, China.

In another dystopian-looking viral video, a drone flies over a housing complex at night, broadcasting a message urging residents to “master the desire for freedom of (his) spirit”.

The images, which were not verified, are presented as a reaction of the neighborhood authorities to insulting slogans launched against them by the inhabitants from their balconies.

Other viral videos, the location of which was verified by AFP, show residents struggling with uniformed officials, while others burst through a barricade into a street shouting “we want cheap vegetables.”

Authorities did not relax their rule of separating coronavirus-positive children from their unharmed parents until after the release of videos showing rooms full of isolated young children.

Those images sparked widespread outrage. For experts, what is happening in Shanghai and the reactions on social media highlight the puzzle at the heart of the central government’s policy.

“As far as finding a balance between the need to protect health and the need to protect socioeconomic stability, I’m not sure this is

the right approach,” notes Yanzhong Huang, a health affairs specialist at the US-based think tank Council on Foreign Relations.

THE NATION AND AFP

