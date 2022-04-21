Shanghai, the lockdown stops the port: 477 cargo ships waiting

Not even 13 months after the ship’s catastrophe Ever Given stranded in the Suez Canal (it was March 23, 2021) the whole world is facing a potentially more serious situation than that. TO Shanghaithe megalopolis in lockodwn total after a new wave of Coronavirus cases, there are nearly 500 ships stationary waiting to be able to dock.

As he points out The messengerof the 477 merchant vessels counted on 11 April off the coast of Shanghai, dozens are loaded with refined metals and others are waiting to load materials ready for commercial distribution. This could result in a new domino effect with potentially dramatic effects.

The case of the Ever Given ship, which had gone on for 11 days before it was able to break away from kilometer 151 in Suez, had resulted in the blocking of 422 ships and the halting of about 26 million tons of freight. The damage caused immediately amounted to 9 billion euros.

But there’s more: the slowdown in the supply chain dictated by the stop of those boats had translated into an increase in pressure on the supply chains of raw materials, already put to the test by the very rapid recovery in the post-Covid period. A slowdown in supplies has therefore dictated a rising prices and an explosion in demandstarting that vicious circle which then exploded in the autumn, with the increase in the price of energy, and at the end of February with the war in Ukraine.

The port of Shanghai is the largest in the world. From here, in 2019, 43.3 million Teu (the unit of measurement of containers) and 514 million tons of cargo passed. To understand the enormity of the Chinese hub just think that the second globally, that of Singapore, stops at 37.2 million Teu.

Now: since China does not seem to want to ease its restrictive measures and its own “zero contagion” policy, it is easy to think that the solution to stopping ships is not exactly around the corner. But be careful, because the problem could quickly lead the world to a new “punch”. Or, as the Anglo-Saxons say, to another nail on the coffin.

As he points out The messenger, before the supply chain crisis, renting a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Rotterdam cost around € 2,000 before summer 202. Then the price quickly took off and is now around 13,000. If the blockade of the Chinese city were to persist, what would be the costs to be passed on along the supply chain and, consequently, on the final consumer?

And again: i semiconductors fundamental for an exhausted automotive industry (it has lost a third of sales compared to 2019) which risks not being able to meet deliveries; precious metals; molecules for drugs: if the port of Shanghai is blocked, if the unloading and loading of containers are prevented, what is the world at risk? If the war between Russia and Ukraine convinced the World Bank to cut global growth estimates by almost one percentage point (and by two for Italy), what could happen now?

