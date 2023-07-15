Shanghai summit and prospects for cooperation
The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit was held last week chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it was announced that Iran had joined as a new member of the grouping. Modi said, “The increase in membership showed the importance of the organization, and that the interest of other countries to join the Shanghai bloc is evidence of its importance.” The Shanghai Cooperation Group includes India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran. It is an influential and multilateral economic and security bloc.
After Iran, Belarus has now begun the accession process, sparking interest among Western countries due to the dominance of Russia and China. Iran’s accession to this organization is important for India, as New Delhi is trying to strengthen contacts with Iran and subsequent Central Asian countries. This accession is expected to be a potential boost to India’s projects that have been delayed, including the Chabahar Port project in Iran and the North-South International Transport Corridor, which is a 7,200 km network of ships, railways and roads to transport goods between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.
The decision to hold this summit was taken very late, perhaps to reduce the expected pageantry. And while Western countries are making every effort to isolate Russia, the SCO countries have been shying away from blaming Russia for the war in Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that “Shanghai Cooperation Council member states should oppose unilateral economic sanctions,” in what is seen as a response to Western sanctions against Russia.
China, Russia and Central Asian countries created the Shanghai Group as a security grouping to combat terrorism, among other goals, and to offer an alternative to groups dominated by the West. For India, which became a full member of this grouping in 2017 along with its arch-rival Pakistan, combating terrorism is an important goal. A joint statement signed by all countries including Pakistan, after the leaders’ summit, said it was important to combat extremism leading to terrorism and separatism. The statement talked about curbing terrorism and drugs in Afghanistan and establishing a government that includes everyone.
The Shanghai Group countries account for 40 percent of the world’s population and about 20 percent of the world’s GDP. While India’s main goal in joining the grouping was better access to Central Asia in search of energy to support its growing economy, questions were raised within India about the usefulness of being part of this grouping. The organization suffered from internal contradictions due to the growing mistrust between India and China as a result of the chronic border disputes between them. It is true that the debate within India over the Shanghai group not living up to its potential may continue, but there is no doubt that the organization is important to India not only because of its connection with Central Asian countries but also because it demonstrates India’s strategic independence.
The summit took place just two weeks after Modi’s historic visit to the United States and showed the growing rapprochement between the two countries. At the same time, India continued to foster close relations with Russia in the fields of defense and energy, which are essential to the country’s security requirements and the growth of its economy. India’s membership in the Shanghai Organization shows that India pursues a foreign policy based on its supreme national interests.
And while emerging as one of Washington’s closest partners, New Delhi has refused to condemn Russia and abstained several times from voting against it, a position the United States almost understands. The remote leaders’ summit was part of India’s intense diplomatic outreach this year. It was not the first time that India hosted the Shanghai Summit, but also hosted more than 140 meetings, including 14 ministerial meetings. Next time, India will host the G-20 summit, which will be attended by President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. It remains to be seen if President Putin will attend as well.
* President of the Center for Islamic Studies – New Delhi
