A man in protective gear disinfects a street in Shanghai on Saturday | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

After nearly two months of closed lines, Shanghai reopened part of the metro system on Sunday, but the strict lockdown imposed on the city is not expected to end until next month. Four of the 20 service lines were reopened, in addition to 273 bus lines.

According to the Reuters news agency, trains must run at 20-minute intervals for a limited number of hours. In order to travel, passengers must present significant justifications, in addition to having negative results in PCR tests carried out in the last 48 hours.

A woman interviewed by Reuters, who asked to be identified only by her surname Li, said she was going to visit her father in a hospital 8 km from the train’s final stop. “I’m going to the heart hospital, but I don’t know if there will be cars or transport when I get to the train station. I might have to walk there,” Li said.

Since the end of March, Chinese authorities have imposed a lockdown on Shanghai, the country’s largest city with around 25 million inhabitants, as part of their zero Covid policy. Fences were erected in several districts to close off streets and entrances to apartment complexes where cases were registered, turning parts of the city into veritable cages for human beings.