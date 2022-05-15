The city of Shanghai, in China, announced on Sunday a progressive reopening of shops from Monday, at a time of growing exasperation among the inhabitants of the Chinese city after many weeks of confinement.

China, faced with its worst outbreak of the epidemic since the first wave of 2020, it closed the door in this metropolis, the main source of contagion, at the beginning of April. Some of its 25 million inhabitants were already confined to their homes before that date.

Exasperated by the problems of supplying fresh produce, accessing medical care, and sending infected people to quarantine centers, many residents have shown their discomfort on the internet.

On Sunday, Shanghai Vice Mayor Chen Tong announced a reopening “by stages” of businesses from Monday, although without specifying how it would be carried out and what the conditions would be.

In China, the lifting of restrictions is generally conditional on eradicating infections in the population and not registering any positives for three days beyond people isolated in quarantine centers.

Most of Shanghai's 25 million people have been confined to their homes for weeks.

Shanghai authorities are confident of reaching this level by “mid-May”.

The epidemic is going down, on Sunday 1,369 new positive cases were registered in the city against more than 25,000 daily at the end of April. More than 1,000 km to the north, The capital Beijing lives in fear of a confinement after the detection of more than a thousand cases since the end of April. The city has carried out massive tests on its inhabitants several times, has confined buildings with positive cases and has closed subway stations and non-essential businesses in some neighborhoods.

To curb contagion, the Fangshan district, in the southwest of Beijing with 1.3 million inhabitants, suspended the circulation of taxis on Saturday.

But except for some confined areas, the vast majority of the 22 million Pekingese can still leave home, although many public spaces are closed and many inhabitants are forced to telework.

