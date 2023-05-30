from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

05/30/2023 – 4:13 am

Share



The Chinese city of Shanghai recorded its highest May temperature in more than 100 years on Monday, reaching a record high of 36.1 degrees Celsius.

The previous record of 35.7 degrees Celsius was first recorded in May 1876 and has only been reached three more times since 1903, 1915 and 2018, state media reported.

+ Capital of São Paulo has mild temperatures; see the forecast for the week

It is not known when the city began keeping temperature records.

Monday’s record heat wave for May was recorded in the city’s Xuhui district, state media CCTV reported, citing the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

On Monday, the Shanghai Meteorological Department issued its first high temperature warning of the year, as temperatures in the city exceeded 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) for three consecutive days.

This comes after a heat wave swept across China in July, with residents turning to air raid shelters and public fountains to keep cool.

For the entire year of 2022, Shanghai recorded 50 days of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

Shanghai’s current temperature alert level is yellow, the lowest of the three levels.

An orange alert comes into effect if the maximum temperature is expected to rise above 37 degrees Celsius within 24 hours, and red means temperatures are expected to reach over 40 degrees Celsius within the next 24 hours.

This comes amid a series of record high temperatures across Asia, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand’s capital earlier this month. Experts say the heat was compounded by an intense smog season that caused smog levels to rise.

Scientists have long warned that heat waves are set to get worse as the impacts of the man-made climate crisis accelerate.

The temperature of China’s coastal waters has also risen significantly due to global warming, and sea level rise has accelerated, said Wang Hua, head of marine forecasting and monitoring department at China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, last month.

Shanghai, the country’s most developed and wealthy city, is located along this coast.

Over the past four decades, sea level rise along the Chinese coast has had long-term effects, including the erosion of coastal ecosystems and the loss of tidal flats. They also affected groundwater supplies and increased damage from storm surges, floods and salt tide intrusion, Wang said.























