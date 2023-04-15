It closes on April 16th New York International Auto ShowSalon that passes the baton to that of Shanghai in China at the National Convention and Exhibition Centerr for edition number 22. Days reserved for the press and professionals on 18 and 19, 20 and 21 April 2023 while the opening to the public will be from 22 to 27 April 2023.

Shanghai Motor Show 2023 new Mercedes, Audi and Volkswagen

Among the news at Shanghai Motor Show 2023, Mercedes shows off only premium and luxury models starting with the brand new Maybach EQS, a significantly updated SUV compared to the Concept shown in 2021: it offers two single seats behind it and numerous electronic and stylistic furnishings. On the stand, the spotlights turned on for the version 580 4matic with dual motor four-wheel drive system for overall 536 hp and 633 Nm of torque. The presence of the cannot be excluded E class.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Audi has communicated in recent days that it reveals a Formula 1 show cars. The debut of the German brand is scheduled for 2026 when will it supply the engines to the Sauber team. A strategic choice for Audi given that China is the largest market for the Volkswagen Group brand. On April 17, the simultaneous world premiere of the Volkswagen ID.7 in Europe, China and North America.

Volkswagen ID.7 “camouflage”

Almost 5 meters long, it has a new propulsion and advanced technologies. It is the third electric vehicle presented by VW this year – they all belong to the total of ten new ID models that the German brand will launch by 2026. The ID.7 will be produced at Emdem in Germany with a investment of one billion euros in the German factory.

Shanghai Motor Show 2023 new Nissan and Porsche,

nissan I lifted the veil on the 100% electric convertible concept Max Out (first unveiled last February). An unusual model developed in anticipation of the program Ambition 2030. Designed to convey a sense of absolute freedom and a unique driving experience.

Nissan X-Trail e-Power

Nissan is also exhibiting the range of powered cars e-Power including the X-Trail and the smallest Qashqai. And again the “X-in-1” expected in 2026. Then there is the new generation of Porsche Cayenne, redesigned SUV with a more updated chassis. The cockpit is inspired by that of the Taycan.

Shanghai Motor Show 2023 new Polestar, Smart Zeekr and Byd

Among the sports crossovers there is the pole star 4 which goes into production by the end of the year in China, enriching the portfolio of Geely group. Polestar released the first teaser of the 4a Electric SUV-coupe which offers a higher level of performance than the other models marketed to date. Configurations up to 421 hp of power and 635km range. Polestar is a Swedish car manufacturer controlled by Volvo Cars. It specializes in the production of high-performance models of electric cars. Polestar offers uncompromising design and vehicles with the plug are loaded with progressive performance.

Smart #3

And from the joint venture Geely-Mercedes there is the Smart in the variant brabus which complements the model #3 that is, the new stage in the electric philosophy of the brand. The basic #3 has a single 268 hp. Geely is also also present with the brand Zeekr. There Chinese Byd exposes a 5-seater SUV concept to challenge the Mercedes G-Class: 670 hp petrol-electric hybrid engine with a range of 1220 km.

Shanghai Motor Show 2023 Marelli technological innovations

Marelli presents some technological innovations to personalize and make the vehicle’s performance unique. In its stand, it offers visitors an interactive experience centered on the theme “Co-create What’s Next” with the aim of launching the future of mobility together with customers and technology partners.

Marelli stand at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show

Customers can choose various lighting, sensing, electronics and interior options present in the Digital Design Studio including ground projections that allow for the projection of welcome, safety and communication messages on the ground surrounding the vehicle.

In addition, the Italian company presents the brand new “In-Cabin Advanced Technology Showcase” capable of physically reproducing the cockpit of a vehicle highlighting computational hardware, software, user interfaces and infrastructures.

Marelli Cabin Digital Twin

The collection of sustainable, eco-friendly and translucent backlit materials is extensive. Then the electromechanical actuator is presented “Full Active Electro mechanic technology” able to minimize roll, pitch, yaw and vibration and then also, for the chassis, the “Semi-active Twin valve system”. Finally, the wBMS, the wireless battery management system.

Chinese electric cars in Shanghai

Thanks to ever lower prices, Chinese automakers are throwing European manufacturers into a panic. In 2022 according to data from the China Passenger Car Association have been exceeded 2.5 million units. Furthermore, given the fierce competition on prices, by 2025 the number of Chinese cars in Italy and in Europe is destined to increase significantly.

BYD Dolphin

By 2030, analysts predict that i Chinese electric vehicles (Byd, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng, Nio and Saic with the historic MG brand) will make up the 40% of new car sales in Europe. Then there are the new electrics Zeekr X formerly known as Zeek 003. This is the third model of the Chinese brand Zeekr which is part of the Geely Group.

Zeekr 001

At the base is the SEA platform used by smart #1 and next Volvo EX30: is offered with two different powertrains, the first with a single engine from 200 kW and the second with a double electric propulsion from 315 kWspeed limit of 185 and 190 km/h respectively, range around 400km. It will be available in the second quarter and subsequently also in Europe starting with Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 2023 Salon Calendar

👉 Updates on MOTOR EVENTS

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK