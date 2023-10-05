Rome – The Shanghai Masters 1000 began with a victory Matteo Arnaldi. The Sanremo tennis player he overtook the Australian Alexei Popyrin in a comeback (with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4) qualifying for the second round where he will face the German Jan-Lennard Struff, seeded n.21 in the seeding, against whom he has never played.

Arnaldi once again confirmed the progress made during a season that started as world no.134 and has now reached no.42.