The stop of production at the Shanghai plant spoils the Tesla boss’s joy about a delivery record. The quarter was extraordinarily difficult, according to Elon Musk.

Dhe electric car manufacturer Tesla delivered more vehicles in the past quarter than ever before. However, due to the global supply chain problems and the temporary halt in production at the Shanghai plant as a result of the corona lockdown there, production came to a standstill. The quarter was extremely difficult, commented Tesla boss Elon Musk.

A total of 310,048 vehicles were delivered in the first three months of the year, the US group announced on Saturday evening. That was around 1000 more than experts expected and around 1500 more than in the final quarter of 2021.

At 305,407 vehicles, however, production fell slightly short of the previous quarter. Basically, Tesla has navigated the pandemic and supply chain issues better than many of its rivals. The new factory in Shanghai also contributed to this. However, the most recent corona lockdown in Shanghai meant that Tesla had to close the plant for a few days in March.

A few days ago, Musk opened the new Tesla factory in Grünheide near Berlin in the presence of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and handed over the first models “made in Germany” to customers. Later, 500,000 vehicles per year are to be built there.