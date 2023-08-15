Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Shanghai List | The University of Helsinki remained exactly among the 100 best universities – That's how sharply the ranking has dropped

August 15, 2023
Shanghai List | The University of Helsinki remained exactly among the 100 best universities – That’s how sharply the ranking has dropped

The ranking of the University of Helsinki on the Shanghai list, which mainly evaluates universities based on the quality of scientific publications, has dropped sharply over the years.

Helsinki the university has accurately maintained its place among the world’s 100 best universities in the globally followed Shanghai list, which mainly evaluates universities based on the quality of scientific publications.

The University of Helsinki’s ranking on the list is 99 this year.

Staying in the top 100 will cause sighs of relief at the university, as the University of Helsinki’s ranking on the Shanghai list has dropped sharply for years.

Last year, the University of Helsinki’s ranking on the list was 92. As recently as 2016, it was 56.

Read on HS’s analysis of the reasons for the decline of the University of Helsinki from here.

The article will be updated.

