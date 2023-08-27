Shanghai List | Professor: University rankings are branding and the attention economy, and they tell absolutely nothing about teaching

In Finland, we need less internal competition and more domestic cooperation, says Lea Ryynänen-Karjalainen, executive director of the Science Societies delegation.

Helsinki the university fell by comparing the universities of the world On the Shanghai list among the top 100. Helsingin Sanomat and Yle reported on the matter, among others, and there has been enough discussion.

The university rankings followed by the media measure what is easiest to measure, and they are based on a one-time view of science, says the professor of communication at the University of Helsinki Esa Väliverronen. With what mood has he been following the recent conversation?

“It’s strange that they are taken quite seriously, even though the rankings are primarily aimed at the media and the general public. They make science a sport-like activity”, a kind of science entertainment.

Rankings still have effects. The higher education market is global, and students or their parents can decide where to go based on the rankings, says Väliverronen.

“But the effects arise from the fact that the rankings are taken seriously and universities and various departments use them in marketing. The risk is that we start to live as if according to the rankings and do things”, for which the rankings reward.

Executive director of the delegation with scientists Lea Ryynänen-Karjalainen on the other hand says that, for example, the Shanghai list has a very strong emphasis on the natural sciences, i.e. what is published in Nature or Science is important.

The number of publications is already closely monitored, and the rankings skew the importance of publishing activities even more in the natural science direction, says Ryynänen-Karjalainen. In other disciplines, both the pace of publication and the citation culture can be completely different than in the natural sciences.

“The reality, both nationally and internationally, is different from what the rankings measure. There are strong multidisciplinary universities in Finland” with humanities and social science research.

In the rankings English language publications have the upper hand. According to Ryynänen-Karjalainen, a lot of publications in Finland are in English, but understandably in some fields, such as law, Finnish and Swedish dominate.

Ryynänen-Karjalainen reminds that the task of science is also to take care of civilization and democracy and to share information with decision-makers and society more broadly. At the same time, in an international competition, English is a necessary condition.

“We have added English-language education programs, but at the same time, people coming to research training should be integrated into Finnish society and its development so that they learn Finnish or Swedish.”

How could foreign researchers be better included on the one hand in the research and scientific community, and on the other hand, look at society more broadly than through their research group? Universities in small language areas have to think about such things, and the thinking is not reflected in the rankings.

Ryynänen-Karelian is also the chairman of the board of the University of Eastern Finland.

“The hat in the hat always makes me wonder that there are other universities in this country than the University of Helsinki.”

He reminds that if the rankings are followed, it could also be mentioned that the ranks of the universities of Turku and Eastern Finland rose in the latest Shanghai list.

About ten years ago, the strategy of the University of Eastern Finland stated that its goal is to be among the top 200 in the university ranking.

“It ran there for a while before it was concluded that this is not quite the most sensible way in terms of developing the university’s operations, to stare at one number. Instead, it’s worth looking at as many different indicators as possible and what’s happening in different operating environments.”

However, with many different indicators, you don’t get good headlines or easy branding. Perhaps the most versatile of the university rankings is CWTS Leiden, but that’s probably why it’s little known.

The problem with rankings is that the data or calculation methods are not properly opened, so the root causes cannot be found, says Ryynänen-Karjalainen. In addition, at least some of the rankings are reputation-dependent, i.e. a good reputation already contributes to a good place in the rankings, which further helps the reputation.

“It is quite clear why things are not opened. They are not opened because rankings are business. Do we want business to guide our activities? Do not want.”

According to Väliverronen, the rankings are from the consulting business.

“The attention economy has fueled it strongly. The same can be seen in impact assessments. Sometimes you see reports that this and that returns every invested euro fivefold. Different institutions order these. Economists mostly laugh at them.”

Rankings and impact evaluations are one way to justify the importance of the activity, although in the end they probably fatten the wallets of consulting firms more, says Väliverronen.

“Universities and education are difficult to evaluate. What exactly is their output? What is the best science? We then try to develop simple measures for these and put numbers in a row. We believe in the magic of numbers.”

Rankings have been criticized a lot during their short history of about 20 years, Väliverronen reminds. The Shanghai list places a huge emphasis on Nobel prizes and Fields medals, their weight in the ranking is 30 percent.

According to Väliverronen, the great importance of individual awards on the list says a lot about how the rankings are made: they are decisions about what is generally thought to be the most valuable and, on the other hand, what is simple to measure.

In Väliverronen’s opinion, the rankings still tell something quite reliably, especially if the university falls or rises with them for a longer period of time.

“But the biggest problem is that if you choose a place to study based on them, the rankings may not be taken into account,” where the best place to study can be found for each student. Is it a ranking success or something else?

According to Väliverronen, the rankings can create wrong assumptions because they are based on research metrics and little if at all on teaching, study functionality and satisfaction.

Ryynänen-Karjalainen says the same. Rankings produce some useful information, but you have to approach it critically.

“It’s great to see where everyone is on these lists. And a good investment can be used for branding, but those are completely different things”, what really matters.

Ryynänen-Karjalainen gives, for example, an imaginary young person from abroad who looks at where the good universities are and where he would go to study. He certainly looks at the rankings, but the universities’ marketing cannot be based on them.

“We need to focus on why universities exist and what their mission is. When thinking about it, all possible information is used, and rankings are one part of that. But you can’t wag a dog’s tail.”

In Ryynänen-Karjalainen’s opinion, Finland has a good reputation in many ways, but here they don’t know how to bring out really important issues properly.

“It is a safe and good, democratic society here. One day they will be relevant, or they may be already now, when young people choose where to go to study or a researcher thinks about where to start research.

Him however, sometimes he waves the dog, says Väliverronen. Things are sometimes modified in a direction that the rankings reward.

“Publicity is a key currency and it is used in the attention economy. The problem is if the university uses the same means in marketing as a company does in marketing any product. They may conflict with the university’s tasks and core values.”

Rankings can also end up guiding science and higher education policy. When certain elite US universities are always successful, they must be doing something right, Let’s take a model, the train of thought goes. According to Väliverronen, this happens a lot.

“Universities also sensitively reward researchers who have become celebrities, and on the other hand, they invite celebrities from different fields to receive honorary doctorates or to be keynote speakers. This is how we attract donors.”

In the United States, universities nowadays also use athletes and entertainment celebrities as their mannequins, who only have publicity value.

Where should Finnish universities compare themselves?

“Into the international field, but development moves forward through international networks and partners. In large research projects, such people are commonplace and, for example, the president of France (Emmanuel) Macron has been encouraging and demanding more EU-level funding for these,” says Ryynänen-Karjalainen.

Through cooperation and working together, you get interaction and reflection on your own work.

“In Finland, perhaps too much attention is paid to how we fare among ourselves, when it would be better to dismantle the domestic competitive structure and invest together in international cooperation.”

Väliverronen reminds us that rankings are a zero-sum game. Even if one improves, the other may improve even more, causing the ranking to drop.

“University work is long-term and ultimately the progress of science is best based on the freedom and autonomy of research. It might also produce significant inventions, but you shouldn’t think too short-term.”

If the University of Helsinki’s ranking slip serves as a wake-up call for decision-makers that funding requires change, it is a very good thing in the opinion of both interviewees.

“If the effects of funding cuts materialize like this and guide the decision-makers in the right direction, then that’s fine. On the field, however, this matter has been known all along,” says Ryynänen-Karjalainen.

Correction 27.8. at 8:18 p.m.: Removed the interviewee’s quote, which claimed that only Polish-language research is published in Poland. In Poland, research is also published in other languages, for example in English.