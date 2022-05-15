By Brenda Goh and Tony Munroe

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai will gradually start reopening businesses such as shopping malls and beauty salons from Monday, after weeks of strict lockdown to contain Covid-19, as Beijing grapples with a small but persistent outbreak.

Virtually closed for more than six weeks, Shanghai is tightening restrictions in some areas in what it hopes will mark a final push in its campaign against the virus, which has enraged and exhausted residents of China’s largest and most cosmopolitan city, the country’s financial hub. .

Shopping malls, department stores and supermarkets will begin to resume in-store operations and allow customers to shop “in an orderly manner,” while hair salons and vegetable markets will reopen with limited capacity, Deputy Mayor Chen Tong said in an interview. collective on Sunday.

He did not elaborate on the pace or extent of reopenings, and many residents of the city of 25 million were skeptical online.

“Who are you lying to? We can’t even leave our compound. You can open it, no one can go,” said a Weibo user, similar to China’s Twitter, whose IP turned out to be from Shanghai.

During the Shanghai lockdown, residents were mostly limited to shopping for basic necessities, with normal online shopping largely suspended due to a lack of couriers.