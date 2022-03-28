NEven on Saturday, the Shanghai disease control agency had rejected isolated calls for a lockdown. The reason given was that the importance of the city of 26 million for the national and global economy was simply too great to paralyze it. On Sunday evening, however, a lockdown in two phases was announced: from Monday onwards, residents in the districts east of the Huangpu River are not allowed to leave their homes for five days. This also applies to the financial district of Pudong.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

From Friday onwards, the parts of the city west of the river will be cordoned off for five days. Expressways and bridges in the affected areas were closed by the police. After the measures became known on Sunday evening, there was panic buying in many places. Videos of empty supermarket shelves and scuffles between customers have been clicked millions of times on the Internet. Shortly before, two people had been punished by the police for allegedly spreading “rumors” about an impending lockdown.

Actually, head of state and party leader Xi Jinping announced a few days ago that the costs of disease control measures for the economy and the impact on the lives of the population should be “minimized”. But in view of the rapidly increasing corona numbers across the country and especially in Shanghai, even the most modern metropolis in the country is now resorting to the zero-Covid strategy. On Monday alone, 3,500 new infections were reported in Shanghai. However, symptoms were only found in 50 of those affected.

The nerves are raw

The city administration initially did not give a reason for the division of the city. State media circulated images of the 2010 World’s Fair Expo site being converted into a giant quarantine bed camp. Airports and train stations are still in operation, the authorities said. A negative PCR test from the past 48 hours is required to leave the city. Some netizens spoke of a situation that would go down in history, recalling the 1937 Battle of Shanghai against the Japanese occupiers, which once saw the city split in two.







So far, the Chinese zero-Covid strategy has meant that the country has had far fewer corona deaths than most other countries in the world. However, the highly contagious omicron variant and the comparatively lower protective effect of the Chinese vaccines are increasingly putting the strategy to the test. In addition, dissatisfaction with arbitrary, disproportionate and unpredictable measures is growing.

FAZ Newsletter Corona virus Weekdays at 12:30 p.m SIGN IN





A few days ago, a nurse died of an asthma attack after being unable to receive treatment in her own hospital because the emergency room was closed due to corona measures. The local health authority later confirmed that 39 hospitals had been closed on the same day due to disease control regulations. The case drew renewed attention to patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases who, because of the measures, have insufficient access to medical care, sometimes with fatal consequences.







Also because of the high income losses, which are not cushioned by the Chinese state, nerves are on edge in sealed off residential areas. Across the country, more than 50 million people were estimated to be locked in their homes before the lockdown in Shanghai. Residents in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen recently voiced their anger, a video showed before censors deleted it from the internet.