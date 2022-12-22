Shanghai Hospital requested on Wednesday night (21.Dec.2022) your employees to prepare for a ”tragic battle” in the fight against the coronavirus in the last weeks of 2022. The announcement was made on the health unit’s account in the app WeChat🇧🇷

The hospital administration reported that there are at least 5.43 million positive cases of covid in the city. The information is from the agency Reuters🇧🇷

The hospital also estimated that 12.5 million city dwellers will be infected with the virus by the end of the year. The number corresponds to half the population of Shanghai, China’s main financial center.

The private health network said that “all of Greater Shanghai will fall and all hospital staff will be infected! Let’s infect every family! All our patients will be infected! We have no choice and we cannot escape!”🇧🇷

The post was no longer available this Thursday (Dec 22).

On December 7, the government of China had announced 10 flexibility measures🇧🇷 These determinations were a response by the Chinese authorities to protests against the policy of “covid zero”🇧🇷

The acts were registered in 16 states of the country. Among the demands, the demonstrators called for the end of restrictive measures such as lockdowns prolonged periods in confinement centers and mass testing.

Among the measures announced were permission for people to circulate in public spaces without presenting negative tests for the disease and new rules for determining isolation in areas with confirmed cases.

On Monday (19.Dec.2022), the National Health Commission of Chinathere were announced two deaths by covid-19 in Beijing🇧🇷 The first to be reported since December 4th. The cases were identified on Sunday (18.10). Here’s the full of the press release (175 KB, in English)

China has had a total of 5,237 coronavirus deaths over the past 3 years. There were 380,453 cases of the disease. A number well below compared to its population of 1.4 billion. Since Sunday (18.10), the country had 1,995 new cases of confirmed infections.