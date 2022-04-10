Local government tries to reassure residents that bottlenecks in the supply of food and essential items would be alleviated

Shanghai registered almost 25,000 new cases of covid-19 this Sunday (10.Apr.2022).

Of the local cases reported in Shanghai on Sunday, 1,006 were symptomatic and 23,937 were classified as asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

The state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday (April 9) that the makeshift hospital at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center has been put into use. There are 50,000 beds spread over 600,000 square meters.

The Chinese city held on Saturday new round of mass testing of covid. The metropolis of 26.3 million inhabitants has been experiencing an outbreak of the disease for about 1 month.

Shanghai tries to isolate the virus through lockdowns which include the closing of supermarkets. The policy of “zero tolerance” adopted by China allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery people or people with special permission to move freely around the city.

Chinese authorities say they are looking for ways to increase the supply of food supplies and medical care. One of the measures proposed would be to increase the number of food delivery people and reopen supermarkets.