The electric challenge between Tesla and Volkswagen also continues in China. And in particular a Shanghai, where the government has imposed a nine-day lockdown and where both companies operate manufacturing plants. And if the company led by Elon Musk was forced to announce a production stop of at least four days, for the German brand the situation seems to be better: a spokesperson for the group has made it known that at the moment operations in Shanghai were not affected from the lockdown imposed in the city, and that production is still in progress.

“Our Anting operations are not currently affected by the Shanghai city lockdown – said the spokesperson to Autonews microphones – In light of the current situation, we will continue to evaluate the evolution of the facts day to day“. The hypothesis of a production stop for the Volkswagen group is therefore currently averted, but it could only be a transitory phase: we remind you that the Shanghai authorities have substantially divided the city in two to carry out the lockdown, with anti-Covid tests that will be carried out first to residents of one part of the city and then to those of the other part of the city. Anting is located in the western part of Shanghai, therefore in the second, where the lockdown is expected to begin on April 1st.