1. Virtual visits: from the skyscrapers to the temple

More than 24 million people in an area of ​​6,340 square kilometers. The most populous city in mainland China is a fascinating asphalt monster whose scale can only be seen from a bird’s eye view. Fortunately, several of its skyscrapers offer a spectacular view from the Lujiazui financial center: the Pearl of the East tower (1994) has the oldest observatory and is close to the ground, followed in age and height by those of Jin Mao (1999), the Shanghai World Financial Center (2008) and the Shanghai Tower (2015).

The third has a camera that broadcasts in real time, but to marvel at the megalomania of the economic capital of the Asian giant, it is more advisable to hyperlapse of This is Shanghai. And also on YouTube you can see the interesting montage that China Trends has performed to show how the city has developed since 1978.

But not all are concrete giants. Shanghai is also home to semi-colonial era buildings on the Bund and in the French Concession, and some places with more local flavor, such as the Jing’an Temple, which can be enjoyed in the distance with a tour 360 degree virtual. And although the megalopolis is not famous for its cultural scene, it does have some interesting museums. He shanghai museumi offers a virtual tour of some of its permanent collections.

2. A movie Dead Pigs (2018)

Cinema has exploited the rogue and chaotic character of Shanghai that was controlled by foreign powers before the promulgation of the People’s Republic in 1949. Violent mafias, impossible love affairs and classic glamor in abundance are the protagonists of masterpieces such as The jewel of Shanghai (Zhang Yimou, 1995) or Tempting moon (Chen Kaige, 1996). But it has rained a lot since then and little remains of that Shanghai. Among the most current films that portray the contradictions of a society between tradition and modernity stands out Dead Pigs. Director Cathy Yan follows the adventures of five characters in very different settings to radiograph conflicts such as forced expropriations, inequalities or the generation gap that separates parents and children in the Shanghai of the 21st century.

3. A recipe: beef with oyster sauce

Its origin is to be found in the 12th century BC, in the Chinese province of Guangdong (Canton), in the south of the country, but this dish has become strong in Shanghai because it fits perfectly into the canons of its soft and sweet cuisine, which is also one of the most successful abroad. The recipe detailed below is that of the Meilongzhen restaurant, opened in 1938, one of the oldest in the city.

A beef fillet of half a kilo and three or four millimeters thick is cut into strips and marinated for a minimum of three hours with 50 milliliters of water and the same amount of oil, 30 milliliters of soy sauce, 40 grams of starch, 15 sugar, 5 soda and a well beaten egg. After marinating, it is fried in a pan or wok with some sesame oil and adding the oyster sauce. At Meilongzhen restaurant they use two scoops of the brand Lee Kum Kee. You can also add wine or rice vinegar and a few slices of very finely cut ginger.

Although it is usually served alone in Shanghai, the meat can be served with flat pods or fried dried mushrooms.

4. A typical house: the ‘shikumen’

Beijing has the hutong and Shanghai the lilong, But these traditional residential streets are disappearing, eaten up by shopping malls and apartment towers. There are still neighborhoods that have not been converted into tourist attractions, inside which five architectural styles with common roots are discovered, developed between 1842 and 1949, coinciding with the western presence in Shanghai. The most interesting type of housing is the shikumen, Community building of no more than three floors, Chinese and European elements on the façade and interior patio, in which originally the families shared services such as the bathrooms or the kitchen. Some have been adapted to current needs and turned into successful businesses. The Xintiandi drinking area is one example.

5. A musical style: Duck Fight Goose

Shanghai is synonymous with mainstream. In the city of skyscrapers they like the easy thing: the catchy melodies commandpop —Pop in Mandarin— by Jay Chou, who just swept his Mojito in the purest Enrique Iglesias style; the simple beats of young androgynous bands like TF Boys, or the fusion rap of rising stars like Vava and Lexie Liu. All of them, added to the most recognizable names in international music, make up the Shanghai soundtrack. However, mythical local venues such as the Yuyintang continue to be an oasis where different groups can play other types of chords. Those of the Duck Fight Goose are framed in progressive rock and are a mixture of East and West – even in the composition of its members – that represents the most mestizo character of the city. “Unfortunately, China’s economic development has not opened the Chinese musical fan because the red lines [en referencia a la censura] they constrain creation and the industry turns its back on alternative, “says singer Han Han.

