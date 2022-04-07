The Chinese city extended the quarantine indefinitely due to the largest outbreak of infections since the pandemic began. In addition, the government claimed responsibility and authorized that minors who are infected can count on the company of their parents during confinement in hospitals or specialized centers. Social discontent grows due to the difficulty of obtaining food.

Clinging to China’s “zero covid” strategy, Shanghai indefinitely extended the quarantine that was to end in four days. The megalopolis announced a strict zonal confinement on March 27.

This, after detecting this same Wednesday, April 6, 17,077 new infections, the worst record in this city since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

According to official figures, there are more than 3,000 active symptomatic cases and more than 80,000 asymptomatic cases in this city of 26 million inhabitants, in which there have been seven deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, more than 22 million people have been inoculated with the full scheme, and 1.06 million have received a booster dose in China’s economic capital.

Quarantine in Shanghai

Shanghai had decreed mandatory isolation in hospitals or quarantine centers for those infected. This requirement included minors, who could not count on the company of their parents unless they are also positive.

The measure caused outrage among the Chinese population and other countries. In response to criticism, the inspector of the Shanghai Health Commission, Wu Qianyu, declared on Wednesday that uninfected parents and guardians of minors “with special needs” who contract the virus “will be able to request the accompaniment of minors”.

However, they will have to sign a document in which they accept the risks and commit to comply with the prevention measures.

The imperative to isolate all those infected in quarantine enclosures remains in force, although several voices have called for home quarantine to be allowed, at least for those asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.

PCR and antigen tests to all the inhabitants of Shanghai

Local authorities announced this Wednesday the start of a new round of PCR and antigen tests for all city residents.

Workers in protective suits direct residents queuing for nucleic acid tests, during the second stage of a two-phase lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China on 4 April 2022. © Aly Song/Reuters

In neighborhoods where a positive case of Covid-19 has been detected between April 1 and 5, residents will be required to undergo a PCR test. Those who live in communities where no infections have been detected between these days will carry out antigen tests.

More than 10,000 health workers, including more than 2,000 military personnel, from other cities in the Asian country, have arrived in Shanghai to collaborate in testing and prevention work.

The discontent of Shanghai residents

The confinement has increased discontent among the residents of this city. In some cases, citizens have difficulty getting food.

An Internet user showed his rejection of the extension of this measure. “I see the days go by and the confinement is not lifted,” he explained, adding that “I had only prepared food for a week.”

Shanghai (China), 03/31/2022.- A man delivers food to a man at the compound under quarantine amid the lockdown, on the Puxi side of the city, in Shanghai, China, on March 31, 2022. The Shanghai city imposed a strict lockdown amid resurgence of COVID-19. The total closure affects the two largest areas of the city, divided by the Huangpu River. East of the Huangpu River, the Pudong area, the closure began on March 28, while the western area, Puxi, will have a closure from April 1. © Alex Plavevski / EFE / EPA

Another user warned that if tomorrow he doesn’t receive material from the government or can’t buy food, “I won’t have anything to eat.”

Numerous Chinese provinces, such as Jiangsu or Henan, have sent food to Shanghai, since the authorities cannot cope with distributing food among the neighbors.

Balance of Covid-19 in China

According to a study by the organization Our World in Data, more than 289,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in China and 4,638 people have died from it.

The same source indicates that 87.9% of the total population of the Asian country, which has more than 1.402 billion inhabitants, has received the complete vaccination schedule.

with Eph