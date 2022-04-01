China’s financial capital began the restrictions in the western section as stipulated and extended the eastern one that ended as of Saturday. The city of 26 million inhabitants is used as a test bed to study the method to stop the spread of coronavirus cases that began a month ago. Non-essential businesses and public transport were suspended until the end of the isolation.

This Friday, April 1, the Chinese government began tightening restrictions for the western hemisphere of Shanghai, the country’s most populous city with 26 million citizens. It is an extension of the measures that were in force in the eastern part, which were for four days, but were also prolonged.

Residents must remain confined to their homes for at least four days, where they are prohibited from going outside even to walk pets, take out the garbage and shop. Items or meals will be delivered to your homes.

During this new phase of the quarantine on the west side of the Huangpu River, the intention is to test around 16 million people and prevent the spread of the contagious Omicron variant, which has plagued China for a month.

Continuing with the government’s objective in its zero Covid-19 campaign in the country, those people who live in a building where a positive case has been detected will have to isolate themselves for ten more days; while the inhabitants of neighboring facilities that are within the same complex will do so for three more.

For their part, those who live in a neighborhood close to a positive case will have softer limits. They will be allowed to go shopping for essential items, but in controlled periods.

Citizens who had a positive test are being transferred to temporary isolation centers, adapting places such as gyms and exhibition centers. Meanwhile, the Shanghai New International Exhibition Center, which often hosts trade fairs, has been transformed into the city’s largest central quarantine center with 15,000 beds.

While in lockdown, they will have to undergo nucleic acid tests at the hands of healthcare workers wearing hazmat suits.

A worker in protective gear walks past residents who have lined up for the first round of mass COVID testing in Jingan district in western Shanghai, China, on Friday, April 1, 2022. © AP / Chen Si

The streets of a traditionally congested city are empty, public transportation has been shut down during the lockdown, and roads remain closed. Although the airports remain open, there was only one registered flight on Friday.

The methods adopted by the Government, which from one moment to another escalated the restrictions to the maximum despite the fact that the levels of contagion are below world standards, were criticized by civilians, but even so there is no contempt for the orders. .

Last Thursday, a senior Shanghai official made a mea culpa and admitted that they had not prepared “enough”. “We sincerely accept the criticism from the public and are making efforts to improve it,” he added.

These new measures announced by the city come despite the fact that the numbers have improved for the second day in a row. Last Thursday, 8,559 new infections were reported, but 6,720 did not have symptoms.

Concern about consequences in the economic impact

The closure that Shanghai is carrying out in two phases set off the alarms of world markets, which are closely following what is happening in the main Chinese financial capital.

This Friday, the American Chamber of Commerce that remains in the city reported that after a survey with 167 of its member companies, 54% reduced their annual income projections due to the outbreak.

Eric Zheng, president of the North American entity, expressed that these measures can be accepted in a short period of time, but that “they are not sustainable” in the long term. “I hope this is just a temporary and drastic measure to stop the spread,” he stressed.

Manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low last March as restrictions forced factories to halt production.

The lockdown in the eastern part of the city included the closure of office towers in the Lujiazui district and important manufacturing spaces such as those belonging to Volkswagen and the plant of the American car manufacturer Tesla.

With AP and Reuters