Shanghai extended the lockdown indefinitely on Monday. On Tuesday, part of the metro lines in China’s largest city was suspended. This is reported by Reuters news agency. Previously, Shanghai was only closed in parts. Now the lockdown applies to the entire city.

On April 4, the city government reported more than 13,000 new infections. These are asymptomatic cases that emerged after a test was administered to almost all 25 million inhabitants of the city. Compared to the Netherlands, these numbers are quite low, but for China – where a zero-covid policy applies – reason enough to extend the lockdown.

Shanghai residents infected with the coronavirus must stay in a quarantine center. This also applies to people who have no complaints. A woman currently detained in one of these centers told Reuters it is unclear when they will be “released.”

Wuhan

Some 38,000 healthcare workers from other parts of the country are now working in healthcare facilities in Shanghai. Chinese state media describes the lockdown as the largest national medical operation since Wuhan was closed off from the rest of the country after the first outbreak of the corona virus.

Never before have such strict measures been applied in Shanghai. Last week, the city council promised residents that Shanghai would not go into lockdown. Shanghai’s corona policy has always been a lot less strict than, for example, in Beijing. Authorities previously closed off at most a building or a neighborhood. Eastern boroughs went into lockdown on March 28, after which the rest followed.