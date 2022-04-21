Confined since the end of March, the Chinese city of Shanghai announced, this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022), easing restrictive health measures, even with an increase in the number of deaths caused by the outbreak of covid-19.

Chinese face difficulties in obtaining food and keeping the infected isolated in quarantine centers. The measures, previously planned for 4 days, caused problems in the supply networks and paralyzed the production of numerous companies.

Faced with the requests of the population, the municipal authorities announced that, of the 25 million inhabitants, only 12 million will be able to leave their homes, but without authorization to leave their neighborhoods. The level of displacement allowed depends on the tolerance of Communist Party volunteers, who apply sanitary measures with more or less zeal.

Even as China advocated its ‘zero covid’ strategy, including strict confinements, large-scale testing and border restrictions, these measures have failed to contain the outbreak of the disease in Shanghai. The city recorded 18,000 new cases this Wednesday (20.Apr) and 7 deaths, all of people with comorbidities and 5 of them over 70 years old.