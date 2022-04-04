Shanghai authorities on Monday defended the controversial measure of separating children with covid-19 from their parents, an initiative that aims to curb contagions in the confined metropolis of 25 million inhabitants.

China’s economic capital is currently the epicenter of the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the beginning of 2020, due to the omicron variant. The vast majority of the city’s population is in lockdown.

In China, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, even if they are asymptomatic or have a mild infection, must be isolated from the uninfected. Shanghai authorities confirmed on Monday that the measure also applies to minors, including babies.

The device causes anxiety and amazement among families in the metropolis.

“If the child is under seven years old, that child will receive treatment at a public health center,” said Wu Qianyu, director of the municipal health service.

“For older children or teenagers … we are isolating mostly in centralized (quarantine) locations,” he added.

She explained that “if one of the parents is infected, they will be able to accompany the child and take care of them in a special place, where both will receive treatment”.

On social media, several families expressed outrage at the measure.

“Do parents now need to ‘fulfill conditions’ (be infected) to accompany their children? It’s an absurd! It is a fundamental right”, wrote a resident of the city on the social network Weibo.

“Shanghai health services are inhumane,” criticized another.

Several unverified videos of young children and unaccompanied babies in public health centers have circulated in recent days on social media.

Discontent grows in Shanghai over the authorities’ inability to curb the growing number of Covid-19 infections.

The Ministry of Health announced this Monday that the city recorded more than 9,000 new cases in 24 hours, 95% of them asymptomatic. The prefecture organizes detection tests in the entire population.

Most of the metropolis’ inhabitants are in confinement and many complain of problems getting fresh food or accessing hospitals.

