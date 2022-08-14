Shanghai, China’s financial hub, said on Sunday that it will reopen all primary, middle and secondary schools, kindergartens and nurseries on Sept. 1, after months of closure to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
The city will require all teachers and students to take daily coronavirus nucleic acid tests before leaving educational institutions, according to a statement released by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission.
Shanghai closed all schools in mid-March before the city closed for two months to combat the worst outbreak of Covid in April and May.
