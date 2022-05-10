Chinese city adopts “zero covid” policy; 3,947 cases of covid-19 were registered on Monday (May 9, 2022)

Shanghai resumed measures to prevent covid-19, after a brief period of relaxation. This Tuesday (May 10, 2022), the Chinese city, which is in its 6th consecutive week in lockdownsuspended the operation of the last two subway lines that were still operating, according to the AP.

Chinese government professionals are also authorized to enter the homes of people infected with coronavirus to promote disinfection of the place. Patients need to leave their keys with a community volunteer when they are taken into quarantine.

As a result, China’s exports dropped, in dollar terms, to 3.7% per year in April, after a 15.7% growth in March, according to official data released last Monday ( May 9, 2022). Imports increased by 0.7%.

The Chinese city recorded last Monday (May 9) 3,947 cases of covid-19. There were 11 deaths.

Beijing

China’s capital has also intensified health restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Among the measures is a new 3-day round of mass testing.

The Asian country adopts the policy of “covid zero”. Residential buildings and subway stations are blocked off and going to restaurants is banned in Beijing. On Monday (9.May), about 74 new cases were registered in the Chinese capital.

China experienced its peak of cases in April, when it recorded an average of 21.2 cases of covid per million inhabitants.