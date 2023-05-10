China towards a return to Formula 1

The Chinese Grand Prix takes an important step towards the return to Formula 1. The Shanghai circuit has in fact regained the FIA Grade 1 licence mandatory to host the highest category of motoring.

According to reports from colleagues of Autosportthe three-year Grade 1 license would have actually expired at the end of 2019 and would never have been renewed due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic which prevented FIA representatives from reaching the circuit to complete the inspection.

Circuit interventions

Now, however, promoter Juss Sports has been using interventions since last year renovation and repair throughout the circuit: the asphalt has been perfected, escape routes and public seats have been improved. And also thanks to this maintenance, the Federation has granted another three-year license to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Since 2020, the Asian giant has insisted on the strategy of infinite lockdowns which have had the only effect of exhausting citizens and taking them to the streets to protest. Once the failure of the zero-Covid line has been ascertained, local politics, which in recent years have preferred isolation to vaccinations, has paid the consequences with further waves of infections. While waiting for a finally serious vaccination campaign, China has at least taken off its initial positions and can go back to organizing an F1 race 20 years after the first edition. Once this return is formalised, dialogues with Formula 1 will be held with Liberty Media for the extension of the contract, which currently runs until 2025.