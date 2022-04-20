China’s largest city, which has been in a strict lockdown for weeks, will relax measures at a time when seven new deaths are recorded and the national economy is suffering. In addition, 2,365 civilians left the hospital in the last few hours. The municipal authorities will enable 12 million inhabitants so that they can circulate within their neighborhoods and leave forced isolation.

Fears of Covid-19 have not been eradicated from all corners of the planet, despite the fact that most countries seem to have left the problem behind. While territories such as the United States and Spain enable people to abandon the face mask on public transport, others such as China had to back down. Above all, in Shanghai, the largest city in the Asian giant.

However, despite the fact that the number of deaths continues to proliferate, the local authorities made the decision to relax the confinement established since the beginning of the month, when 25 million people were forced to seclude themselves in their homes.

The prudent measure contemplates enabling the neighborhood circulation of 12 million inhabitants in a framework where citizens have expressed their discomfort due to the intense days of confinement that implied difficulties in obtaining food, problems in supply chains and freezing in productive processes of numerous companies. .

Beijing has not yet given up on its ambitious zero Covid-19 strategy and shows good sense towards the number of infections so that they do not escalate, with greater emphasis on the elderly, an age group that -in addition to vulnerability- drags a low rate of infection. vaccination.

However, Shanghai registered this Wednesday the confirmation of 18,000 new cases and seven fatalities, which had previous pathologies and even five were over 70 years old, according to the National Health Commission. Another 2,365 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Health authorities also reported that they detected 17,166 asymptomatic cases, only 100 outside of Shanghai.

Since the start of the lockdown in March, Shanghai has recorded 400,000 infections and 17 deaths. © EFE / Alex Plavevski

Since March, the massive city has registered more than 400,000 infections and 17 deaths – the first were on Monday – low official numbers compared to average comparisons or places like Hong Kong, which suffered 9,000 deaths since the omicron outbreak last January.

While all of mainland China currently has 30,773 positive cases, with 116 in serious condition.

However, the zero Covid-19 project has achieved successful results thanks to forced confinements, massive tests and border restrictions at the expense of the suffering of companies and factories.

The International Monetary Fund also predicted negative consequences for this isolation and cut the forecast for national economic growth by 0.4%, leaving it at 4.4%. This is almost half the progression from 2021 and one point below the goal set by the Communist Party for 2022.

For this reason, from Beijing they drew up a list of relevant entities that could continue to operate, with more than 600 firms based in Shanghai, the main national economic engine.

With EFE and AP