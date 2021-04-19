New Marvel Studios productions continue. After the Disney Plus premiere of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the company released the first trailer of Shang-Chi, the new hero of the MCU .

The feature film titled, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in theaters in September 2021 and will have the Mandarin as its enemy. The villain made his first film appearance in Iron Man 3. However, he was revealed to be an imposter, something that disappointed and angered Marvel fans.

Now, the true Mandarin will be played by Tony leung . In the film’s story, Wenwu (Mandarin’s real name) trained his son Shang-Chi to be part of the family business, the Ten Rings criminal organization. But Shang-Chi turns his back on his father and moves to America.

Mandarin will be played by Tony Leung. Photo: Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi – trailer

Shang-Chi – characters

Shang-Chi: Trained from childhood by the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings, he must confront the past he thought he had left behind.

Wenwu: father of Shang-Chi, he is the feared leader of the Ten Rings who has lurked in the shadows of the MCU since its inception

Xialing: When her brother Shang-Chi appears, she must choose between the lonely life she has created for herself or join him in fighting the organization.

Death dealer: he is one of the most powerful rivals that Shang-Chi will have to face.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.