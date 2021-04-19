Marvel Studios releases don’t stop. After causing a sensation among his fans with the television debut of the MCU with WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the company has already introduced its new superhero.

After several delays, after the closing of theaters due to the pandemic, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings will arrive next September. With a confirmed release date, Marvel shared the first trailer for the film.

See here trailer of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings arrives

Starring Simu liu, the film will introduce the powerful martial artist Shang-Chi, who must face the Ten Rings organization, first seen in the Iron Man movie. On this occasion, the actual version of The Mandarin will serve as the film’s main villain. Chinese actor Tony Leung will play the antagonistic role, while Awkwafina will be the co-star.

Marvel’s 25th MCU movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by David Callaham.

If there are no further delays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will premiere on September 3, 2021, and will join Black Widow in the Fourth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is the first production to distance itself from its predecessors, introducing new characters and a distinctive style.

Shang-Chi characters

Shang-Chi: Trained from childhood by the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings, he must confront the past he thought he had left behind.

Wenwu: father of Shang-Chi, he is the feared leader of the Ten Rings who has lurked in the shadows of the MCU since its inception

Xialing: When her brother Shang-Chi appears, she must choose between the lonely life she has created for herself or join him in fighting the organization.

Death dealer: he is one of the most powerful rivals that Shang-Chi will have to face.