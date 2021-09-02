The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with the launches of its projects to expand the stories of its characters. Such is the case of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, a film that will show the master of Kung Fu in a fantastic action plot.

Although the film has not yet been released in cinemas, It was the critics who gave the approval to the film, so Kevin Feige, the CEO of Marvel Studios, explained that the production already has plans to continue with a second part of Shang-Chi.

“I am always confident and nervous in equal proportions. The first reactions to the characters of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings they give me hope that people will want to see more of them. We have a lot of ideas on where to take them and where to put them ”, Assured the manager in an interview for ComicBook.

“We know the movie is working when it’s not just the main character people are asking about, but the co-stars or the supporting actors. And, in this particular movie, that’s encouraging because we think they’re spectacular and that have great potential in the futureFeige finished.

Under this premise, it only remains to wait for a positive response from viewers for the production to make a sequel.

What is Shang-Chi about?

The movie will show Shang-Chi confront his past after an encounter with The Ten Rings, the same terrorist group that is behind Tony Stark’s kidnapping in Iron Man. He must face enemies he thought he had left behind when he was drawn into the web of the mysterious organization of which his father is a part.