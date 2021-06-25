Marvel studios continues with the premieres of its projects through the Disney Plus streaming service. After the success of the first episodes of Loki, the company has raised expectations among fans with the release of a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

As in his previous preview, the film shows the ‘Master of Kung Fu’ in very striking scenes, where he makes use of all his martial arts skills.

Likewise, something that excited the fans of the franchise was the incorporation of Mandarin, a character who appeared in Iron Man 3 (Ben Kingsley) but who, in reality, was nothing more than an impostor. However, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the identity of the character is real and will be played by Tony Leung.

Although Marvel has not revealed more details about the Shang-Chi film, it is known that the Friday, September 3, 2021 .

What will Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings be about?

Starring Simu liu, the film will introduce the powerful martial artist Shang-Chi, who must face the Ten Rings organization, first seen in the Iron Man movie. This time, the real version of the Mandarin will serve as the main villain of the film. .

Chinese actor Tony Leung will play the antagonistic role, while Awkwafina will be the co-star.

Shang-Chi characters

Shang-Chi: Trained from childhood by the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings, he must confront the past he thought he had left behind.

Wenwu: father of Shang-Chi, he is the feared leader of the Ten Rings who has lurked in the shadows of the MCU since its inception

Xialing: When her brother Shang-Chi appears, she must choose between the lonely life she has created for herself or join him in fighting the organization.

Death dealer: he is one of the most powerful rivals that Shang-Chi will have to face.