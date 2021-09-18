Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It is the most recent production of the MCU, and as usual, the film has certain references to other projects in this cinematographic universe. There are some more obvious than others, and some a little more subtle. In fact, there was a specific cameo that seems to have gone unnoticed and involves a character from Spider-Man.

—– SPOILERS FOR SHANG-CHI BELOW —–

During * that * sequence of the bus, we can see that inside the vehicle there is a vlogger called Klev, who decides to broadcast the fight between Shang-chi and the minions of the Mandarin.

Do you remember this character? It had previously appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Who can we see selling hotdogs. Yes, it is the same as you ask Peter parker to do stunts on a building.

Via: ScreenRant