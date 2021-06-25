Like a bolt from the blue, Marvel Studios just released a new one trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and in order not to miss anything, he closed it with a great cameo amazing. We could say more in the first few lines, but we prefer that you finish seeing it above.

To avoid a media fuss, as you recall, Disney’s current subsidiary preferred to include a Western variant of the Tangerine in Iron Man 3. Although an oriental sorcerer was a perfect counterpart to Tony Stark in the 1960s, today the character would have torpedoed any chance of the film in the rich Chinese market.

The Asian protagonist of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings allows the film to come full circle, but the trailer has seen fit to surprise us with a cameo we wouldn’t have imagined. First of all, it is an appearance … Double: it’s not just one character, but two.

The focus on the oriental ethnicity of the various characters made Benedict Wong return as Wong (the homonymy is purely coincidental) an almost obligatory choice. We saw Doctor Strange’s colleague in his 2016 film, only to see him return to Avengers: Infinity War ed Endgame.

Much less obvious is Wong’s opponent in the ring that we can see at the end of the video. It is in fact Emil “Abomination” Blonsky (Tim Roth), last seen in The Incredible Hulk of the “distant” 2008. With the bureaucratic limbo in which the solo Hulk films are found, we did not expect to see him again.

In other words, therefore, even for lovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who want to limit themselves to just movies there is a lot to get excited about. If you didn’t know the character of Shang-Chi, now you have two more reasons to follow the new film, which has now become a sort of triple crossover.

We will see Wong (actor and character) again next year with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which will be linked to the new branch of the MCU: the multiverse which binds multiple dimensions parallel to each other. The topic has already been part of WandaVision, it will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, evidently, it is becoming in Loki on Disney +.