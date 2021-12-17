Destin Daniel Cretton, Director of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsHe stated in an interview that he would like to have Jackie Chan in the confirmed sequel to the Marvel movie. If this idea is fulfilled, the Chinese martial arts star would be next to the protagonist Simu Liu, who has already mocked the haters who believed that the film would not be successful.

While chatting with Cinemablend in the framework of the launch of Shang-Chi on Disney Plus, Cretton explained that, given the possibility, he would not hesitate to include the Asian actor.

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Photo: Marvel

“I mean, if we could ever get Jackie Chan in a movie, it would be a lifelong dream of mine ”, Confessed the director, without ceasing to encourage the idea of ​​including him in the UCM.

With this, Destin Daniel Cretton left open the possibility to see within Marvel one of the most beloved Chinese stars in the world.

The influence of Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is probably one of the most empathetic Asian figures out there today. His talent in martial arts and his charisma are recognized by audiences.

Director of Shang Chi spoke about the films that inspired them to develop the Marvel film. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

Its versatility between action, drama and comedy would suit the sequel to Shang-Chi very well, which in its first part wowed fans along with Tony Leung.

Jackie Chan has now retired from making Hollywood action movies, but an addition to Marvel could be an exception, if Kevin Fiege convinces him.

Also, being of Chinese origin, it could balance a bit the bad perception of the audience in that country, where the premiere of Shang-Chi and Eternals has had difficulties.