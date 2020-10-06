Watson said, this list may be discussed Shane Watson, who has played in many leagues around the world, has given the list of top-5 bowlers of T20 format. He wrote on social media that there may be a big discussion on this, but the opinion of all of you will be awaited.

Apart from Bumrah, these bowlers got a place The top-5 bowlers of Watson who have been selected by Watson include Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and Indian star Pacer Jaspreet Bumrah as well as Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narayan and Shahid Afridi.

This is how Watson’s career The 39-year-old Shane Watson has played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals in a career. He has 3731 runs, 75 wickets in Tests while in ODIs he has scored 5757 runs and took 168 wickets. In T20 International format, he took 48 wickets in addition to scoring 1462 runs. Watson has scored 8657 runs in 337 T20 matches so far and has taken a total of 216 wickets.

