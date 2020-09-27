Chennai Super Kings batsman Shane Watson has told about the loss of his personal life while playing in IPL 13. Shane Watson said that Shane Watson lost his grandmother forever before taking the field against Delhi Capitals on Friday. According to reports, Shane Watson’s grandmother died a day before the CSK and Delhi Capitals match.

Shane Watson himself has given information about his grandmother’s demise. Shane Watson said, “I want to send love to my home and family.” I know my grandmother has been a wonderful mother. I’m crying heart I am sorry to say that I am not with my family at such a time. ”

The last few days have been extremely emotional for Shane Watson. Shane Watson has apologized for not being with the family at such a time. Despite the death of Nani, Shane Watson did not forget his responsibility for the team and took the field the next day against Delhi Capitals.

Shane Watson is also saddened by the demise of Dean Jones. Shane Watson said, “I don’t believe such a wonderful person is not with us.” I knew him very closely. Jones has been my coach for two years while playing for Islamabad.

Shane Watson said that he got to know Jones better after he stopped playing for Australia. The star all-rounder said, “He always pushed you to be better.” He cared a lot about other people.

Talking about Watson’s performance in Indian Premier League season 13, this player is not seen in his old rhythm yet. Watson has played innings of 4, 33 and 16 runs in three matches played this season.

