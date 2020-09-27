Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson has mourned the demise of former Australian player Dean Jones. Watson has stated that Jones pushed the boundaries of being better and worried those who were less fortunate.Jones died on Thursday of a heart attack. He was a part of Star Sports’ commentary team for the IPL. In his YouTube show The DeBrief, Watson said, “I feel broken that the person is not among us.” In the last four years, I had known him very well. He was my coach at Islamabad United for two years. I knew him well when I stopped playing for Australia. Jones always wanted to learn more and improve. ‘sha

The all-rounder said, ‘He always stretched the boundaries to be better. Another thing I loved about him was that he cared for people and cared about them. He wants to support those who are less fortunate. I am with Jones ‘family as well as Brat Lee, who tried his best to keep that great man alive.’

Watson also said that his grandmother also died two days before the Friday match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Watson, 39, said, ‘My grandmother also died on Wednesday. I want to give my love to my family. I apologize for not being there right now. ‘