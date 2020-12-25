Highlights: Hosts Australia lead 1-0 in four-match series with win in Adelaide

Now the second Test match between India and Australia will be played in Melbourne from 26 December.

India has played a total of 13 Tests so far, of which it has lost eight, while 3 have won.

Before the second match, Shane Warne said that the Australian team will beat India unilaterally in Melbourne.

Melbourne

Legendary spinner Shane Warne believes that the crushing defeat in the Adelaide Test would still have aggravated the Indian cricket team and the Australian team would tear it apart in the Boxing Day Test. Australia won by eight wickets after India reduced their minimum test score to 36 in the first Test. The second match will take place on Saturday in which Indian captain Virat Kohli will not play, who has returned home due to the birth of his first child.

Your vote has been registered. Thank you Login to View Poll Results

Warne told Fox Cricket, “I think the Australian team will tear them apart.” He said, ‘India have great players like K L Rahul. Young Shubman Gill will also be in the team. Ajinkya Rahane is also a great player and we know what Cheteshwar Pujara can do. Warne said, “It is also a big loss for Mohammad Shami not to play.” He is a great player. The pitch in Melbourne was also favorable to his bowling.

The Indian team received a lot of criticism after the embarrassing defeat in the first Test, but Warne said that Australia’s fast bowlers should be praised instead of blaming the Indian batsmen. “I would give credit to the Australian bowlers who bowled so well,” he said. The four bowlers and Cameron Green performed well together. They are becoming great bowlers.

He said, ‘Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon have been doing well for a long time. They will definitely be compared to bowlers from my time. If the next four or five years continue to play like this, it will probably be Australia’s best bowling attack ever.