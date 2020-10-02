new Delhi: Shane Warne, the former Australian spinner and champion of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, has suggested some points for his side to improve T20 cricket. He has suggested three changes for the T20 format. They say that they can improve this format. He has shared all his suggestions through a tweet.
Shane Warne said in his tweet, “I can improve T20 cricket. I have some solutions for this.”
What measures has Shane Warne suggested in his tweet: –
The first– Where there are large plains, the boundary should be long and where there are small, the boundary grass should be long.
Second– A bowler has a chance to bowl a maximum of five overs.
The third– The pitch should be like the fourth day pitch of Test matches, so that the bowlers can also help. “
Shane Warne said that in any format of cricket, there is a collision between the ball and the bat, but in the T20, there is competition for only sixes.
Let us tell you that Shane Warne was part of the IPL between 2008 and 2011. He played 55 matches for Rajasthan Royals, taking 57 wickets in his name. During this, his best was 4 wickets for 21 runs.
