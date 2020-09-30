Australian veteran Shane Warne is heavily influenced by Rajasthan Royals’ fiery batsman Sanju Samson. Warne feels that if Sanju Samson performs well in IPL 2020, then he can play in all formats in Team India. For the last few years, there has been continuous discussion about this brilliant batsman from Kerala regularly playing with the national team. His two innings of 74 and 85 runs in IPL 2020 have attracted such discussions.

The Royals’ IPL winning captain and team mentor Warne feels that the day is not far when Samson will represent the national team in all formats. Warne said, “Hopefully Sanju will show a good game in the tournament this year.” If he consistently does well in the tournament this year, I think you will see him representing India in all formats. “It has been a witness to the maturity of veteran Australian Samson and his development as a batsman and he Very impressed with the player.

He said, ‘Samson is a talented player. I have seen many talented cricketers in my time but I have seen Samson practicing on the nets, I have been in touch with him over the years and I have seen him grow and so I think he is special.

Warne told the UAE, “He is rich in special skills and I hope to make a big international debut soon.” “Warne is also impressed to see Steve Smith opening the innings for the first time in T20 cricket, who have scored two half-centuries in two matches so far.” He said, “I like to open his innings. I have always believed that your best players should get a chance to play more balls. So for me Jose Butler, Steve Smith and Sanju are the first, second and third players respectively. This is the way I work. ”

Even Warne believes that head coach Andrew Macdonald should not make any changes to the top three under any circumstances. He said, “Steve Smith and Andrew Macdonald may have different views, but I always want my best players to get the chance to play the most balls. We have many players who can play different types of roles but personally I want Steve Smith in the top. ”

Warne believes the Royals will become a strong team on any kind of pitch if Ben Stokes joins the team. Stokes is unable to play in the first phase of IPL due to his father’s illness but he is likely to be available later. “Hopefully Ben Stokes will play his role this year,” said Warne. He is missing a lot but we understand his situation. This will make a great team when Ben joins the team. ”

