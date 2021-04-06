The most beautiful Christmas carol ever written, ‘Fairytale of New York’, contains endless insults dedicated to its author, Shane MacGowan, and singer Kirsty MacColl. In some British stations it is emitted with beeps to cover words like ‘fagot’ (fagot). The song tells the fight of a couple – she junkie, he alcoholic – while reflecting on the Irish emigration, a drama that lived a historical peak in the mid-1980s, when the Pogues were playing at all hours. It has been a long time and perhaps we are not aware that MacGowan, with his impossible teeth, chivalrous voice and perpetual drunkenness, became the most famous Irishman on the planet.

Video.



Official video clip of ‘Fairytale of New York’, the Pogues’ biggest hit.



‘Crock of Gold. Drinking with Shane MacGowan ‘hits theaters on April 16 after getting the Special Jury Prize at the last San Sebastian Festival, where were its director, Julien Temple, and its producer, actor Johnny Depp. The best musical documentary of the year vindicates the leader of the Pogues through an overwhelming display of images from his concerts, film clips, archive material and animations by the illustrator Ralph Steadman, collaborator of the writer Hunter S. Thompson, another of the obsessions of Depp. An overwhelming, dazzling film that in this era of Netflix documentaries with talking busts proves that you can be imaginative in the genre and catch the punk spirit that its protagonist exemplifies to perfection.

MacGowan (Pembury, United Kingdom, 1957) had everything against him to be a rock star and yet he succeeded. At the age of six he was already racking pints of beer. “At that time they thought that children had to be accustomed to alcohol from a young age, so they did not abuse when they were older,” he says in the film. His first years in a rural Ireland that mythologizes will feed all his imagination. Temple kicks off ‘Crock of Gold’ (pot of gold, an element of Irish folklore) with the Pogues at the top and then shows us MacGowan, 63 years old, currently confined in a wheelchair. “His health is not very good,” Julien Temple certifies EL CORREO. “It doesn’t move, and that has consequences for the body. He no longer drinks like he used to, to get drunk and party. He continually takes small sips of white wine in a slow drunken process. Go in and out of the hospital. You would have to find a motivation to get him to walk and write new songs. But he still has a mind as sharp as a razor.

Video.



Trailer for ‘Crock of Gold’.



Subtitles are essential to understand MacGowan’s very tight ‘Irish’ accent, who talks in the documentary with Johnny Depp and Gerry Adams, the former president of Sinn Féin. That punk who became famous for being covered in blood at Sex Pistols concerts had the lucidity to restore pride to the Irish. He did it by updating traditional music and turning concerts into jaranas where the musicians were just as drunk as the public. “Sometimes we played sober, but we had a better time drunk,” he certifies. A staunch defender of the IRA, MacGowan talks about James Joyce or Yeats, even if it’s to get them to give birth. He does not regret his excesses and recognizes that today he would get hooked on heroin again if he had the opportunity.

“Shane is a symbol of survival against difficulties, in a sense he is a symbol of the history of many Irishmen”Julien Temple reflects. “The famine of 1840 caused the diaspora of Irish who emigrated to New York or Australia. In traditional songs that feeling of sadness is present. I think that’s why the Irish identify with Shane, who has always felt Irish despite spending his childhood in London or going to a school, Westminster, where many prime ministers studied. Shane identified with Irish history, had a romantic vision of life on the farm, a central belief in the way of being and existing that is reflected in his songs.

Shane MacGowan in ‘Crock of Gold’, with his wife Victoria and his friend Johnny Depp.

‘Crock of Gold’ can be seen as well as a particular approach to Irish history and soul Through the life of a prodigal and alcoholic son, who on his 60th birthday received a tribute to which Bono, Johnny Depp and the president of the country himself were not lacking. “If Shane had been in Ireland all his life, he would surely have died from leaving,” says Julien Temple. “In early punk London, he found his place at the right time. Being Irish was not easy, you knew they were going to insult you. There was a saying: no blacks, no dogs, no Irish. Shane had a very difficult adolescence, with drugs, robberies, he was even admitted to a psychiatric center. In punk he found a culture where he could be accepted and develop his creativity. Punk was his salvation.

There was a year in which the Pogues got to give more than 360 concerts. But the planetary success of ‘Fairytale of New York’ and the 1988 tour made MacGowan hit rock bottom. His expulsion from the group in Japan after falling out of the car that takes him to a concert comes as a relief. Later he formed his own group, The Popes, but nothing was the same again. “They call me a fucking poet, and they don’t realize they’re insulting me because I’m a musician”, he grumbles on ‘Crock of Gold’ while dreaming “of re-composing prolifically and playing pool.”