In a few days the new Jewish year will begin and with it the festival of Rosh Hashana, considered one of the most important for the Jewish community.

This is a good time to send what they call the Shaná Tová, which is the traditional greeting that is usually given in this celebration.

This expression in Hebrew means ‘Good year’which consists of the words Shana which means year and Tovah which is good.

Likewise, there is another characteristic expression, taken as a blessing in Hebrew, which is: “Leshaná tová tikatev vetechatem”, which in Spanish translates: “may you be registered and sealed for a good year.”

Among the most representative customs of this town for these dates are culinary traditions such as serving apples with honey, as well as pomegranates and other sweet specialties such as Lecaij, a dessert made with honey in which egg, sugar, cinnamon, tea and oil are combined.

In 2023, the celebrations will begin next Sunday, September 25th until Tuesday the 27th.

How is Rosh Hashanah celebrated?

He Rosh Hashana or “Head of the year” begins when the first star appears in the sky in the afternoon, inaugurating Tishri or the first day of the year in Jewish culture.

There, believers play the shofar, which is an instrument made from the horn of a kosher animal whose notes are intoned in various ways, since its original notes have changed over time or even some have been lost, so we seek to honor it in the most reliable way possible.

Then blessings are made and a dinner with traditional dishes mentioned above is shared, in addition to the gefilte fish and pastrami, which are stuffed fish and brined beef, respectively.

The celebration remembers events about the creation of the universe, the first beings that populated the Earth and the story of Adam and Eve. The belief of this community is that during this time God will define whether humanity will continue to exist. and there will be ten days in which the Jews reflect on their actions in the past cycle and enter a period of repentance.

After the 10 days of reflection, Yom Kippur or Day of Forgiveness begins, in which Jews apologize to those who have had differences and celebrate the divine decision of having granted them another year of life.

This day a 24-hour fast is carried out, leaving aside physiological concerns, to fully concentrate on spirituality.

