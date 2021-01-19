The prosecution requested 25 years in prison for conscript soldier Ramil Shamsutdinov, who shot eight colleagues in Transbaikalia. Reported by the correspondent TASS from the hall of the 2nd Eastern District Military Court.

The court will begin to announce the verdict on Thursday, January 21.

“I propose to the court Shamsutdinov Ramil Salimchanovich to be found guilty. <...> The final punishment shall be imposed by partial addition of the sentences imposed in the form of imprisonment for a term of 25 years with serving in a strict regime colony without restriction of freedom, ”said the state prosecutor.

The prosecution also supported civil claims for compensation for moral damage to the families of the victims and injured in the total amount of 28 million rubles. Shamsutdinov himself did not recognize civil claims, and also refused the last word and participation in the debate.

On December 28, the jury found Shamsutdinov guilty of the murder of eight people and the attempted murder of two more people. The jury also found that the private deserved leniency.

On October 25, 2019, conscript Shamsutdinov with an AK-74M assault rifle arrived with servicemen on the territory of the duty shift training complex and proceeded to the training place “Shop equipment table (clips)”. Having received four magazines with 30 rounds in each, he shot his colleagues, aiming at them in the head, chest and back. As a result, eight servicemen were killed and two more were seriously injured. The case materials were immediately classified, and a nondisclosure agreement was taken from all participants.