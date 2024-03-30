The founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holding, Dr. Shamsher Vayalil, announced his contribution of one million dirhams, in support of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, coinciding with The holy month of Ramadan, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The campaign seeks to honor mothers by providing every person with the opportunity to donate in their mother’s name. It also aims to support individuals in less fortunate communities by improving the educational process at various academic, professional and qualification levels.

Vayalil said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign comes as a continuation of the path of goodness and giving in the UAE, whose hands have reached various parts of the world and contributed to preserving human dignity and alleviating the suffering of less fortunate communities around the world.” He added: “Our contribution to the campaign comes from our social responsibility, and an expression of our commitment to support the projects and programs implemented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation. This support also embodies our keenness to support the efforts made by the Emirates, in order to help the most needy groups.”