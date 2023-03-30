Dr. Shamsher Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holding, announced his contribution of 10 million dirhams in support of the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which launches the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in order to help the less fortunate groups in the world in a sustainable manner.

Dr. Shamsher Vayalil pledged to provide the 10 million dirhams within five years, to support the campaign’s efforts to combat hunger and provide a sustainable food safety net for tens of millions of people.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, is a qualitative leap in the field of charitable and humanitarian work worldwide, due to its adoption of the principle of organized teamwork and long-term planning in line with the Emirati philosophy in management. Contribute to individuals, institutions, private sector companies and the business community.

Dr. Shamsher Vayalil said: “The campaign (Stop a Billion Meals) launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a bright sign in charitable and humanitarian work worldwide, because its goal is to provide a food safety net in a comprehensive manner. Sustainable, according to an integrated institutional work that provides food for the most needy segments in the world.

He added, “We are proud to contribute to the (stopping a billion meals) campaign to combat hunger and help the less fortunate segments around the world. The Endowment Fund for Feeding Food is a great humanitarian project emanating from the UAE, which used to launch qualitative initiatives in the holy month of Ramadan to provide food for tens of millions on all continents. This year, the campaign (stopping a billion meals) comes at a time when images of suffering from hunger and poverty are increasing around the world, which reflects the well-established culture of giving in UAE society.